A senior lecturer of the cross river state university of technology calabar, Dr. Rexson Echeng Bassey, has congratulated the immediate past Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Betta Edu on the occasion of her Birthday.

Dr Echeng in a letter dated October 27, 2019 and personally signed by him, joined with families and well-wishers nationwide to felicitate with Dr. Betta Edu on her birthday.

In his prayers, Dr Echeng prayed the good Lord that has brought her thus far, to deploy His grace to protect and guide Dr. Betta Edu into a ripe and prosperous old age.

He extoled Dr. Betta Edu, as a patriot and a philanthropist, saying that there is no limit to which one could deploy his earthly blessings in the services of God and humanity.

Dr. Echeng while commending Dr. Betta Edu for her exceptional leadership skills, says that her knowledge and experience has continually bear fruits for the good of the society following her immeasurable achievements numerous to mention.

“We are so proud of what you have achieved so far in terms of human capacity building, good leadership and putting smiles on people’s faces. Your performance is impressive and we are so proud of you, in your quest to make life better for the people of Abi and the entire state.

“As you savour the joy of this happy occasion, I wish you more good health, greater fulfillment and long life in the service of our state.” the statement read.

Finally, Dr. Echeng wished her more rewarding and productive years as she continues to contribute her quota to the collective efforts of nation-building.