Emeritus professor of English, Prof. MJC Echeruo, will deliver the 2019 Ahiajoku Lecture. Echeruo, who gave the first Ahiajoku lecture on November 30, 1979, is returning to the familiar turf 40 years after he heralded the intellectual festival with his seminal lecture entitled “A Matter of Identity”.

Forty years down the road, Echeruo will reflect on the journey so far with an offering which promises to be a brilliant and unique synthesis of the lecture series in its four decades-long journey.

The Lecture Series which commenced 40 years ago is an initiative of the Imo State government. It is an intellectual festival which celebrates Igbo civilization, culture and worldview in the context of world affairs. The Ahiajoku lecture series is being revived by Governor Emeka Ihedioha after it was abandoned for eight years.

For Echeruo, the revived Ahiajoku Lecture which he has the privilege of presiding over its rebirth is something of a homecoming. It is an exciting and nostalgic reminder of the pace set by the first civilian governor of Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe in 1979.