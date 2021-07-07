From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Owerri, Imo State capital, is gradually picking the pieces of its old self. Residents now heave a sigh of relief after the ugly incidents of security threat posed by bandits and “unknown gunmen.”

For about four months, the state was under the siege of hoodlums who tormented residents; held the whole place bondage, and succeeded in crippling economic and social life. Hotel and hospitality, the major economic earner of the state was totally shutdown.

Several lives were also lost in the process. Panic, pandemonium and tension were the order of day. In fact, no day passed without gunshots shattering the air, putting the people on the edge.

Then, the fear of unknown gunmen was the beginning of wisdom. Residents were forced to adjust to self-imposed curfew as most business activities, which normally closed by 10 pm shut down by 5pm. Even commercial vehicles were not left out, as the roads were usually deserted by 6pm.

Although, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with its security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) had denied complicity in the Imo crises; not a few alleged that even the April 5, 2021, jailbreak was probably masterminded by their members.

They also washed their hands off the attacks on security formations and killing of their personnel, even as government accused the opposition of sponsoring crises.

All these perhaps have become history. People have returned to their normal lifestyles, with business activities back to normal and the sweet nightlife beginning to boom again.

Daily Sun investigation showed that all the markets in Owerri are full of commercial activities and they no longer close by 5pm. Some of the markets these days even operate till 10 pm.

Our correspondent who went round some of the bubbling spots saw that the people were eager to return to their normal lives. Many of the joints visited were hitting the rooftops of their dancehall with music while fun seekers enjoyed themselves.

One of the customers of a popular entertainment centre in New Owerri, Vitus Ihediwa, said residents were almost choked at home while the crisis lasted: “We have been living boring life without social life like this, I can’t remain indoors always, now see how happy I am. I thank the governor for making this happen again.”

Bertrand Ojika, a restaurant owner in Owerri town said: “Our business thrives well at night, since this began only few who had courage patronised us. Nobody wants to die by stray bullet or be killed by unknown gunmen.”

At the markets, trucks which had avoided Imo after the Enyiogugu, Mbaise incident, where a truck bearing onions was attacked by gunmen, were seen lined up as people offloaded various goods.

It was gathered that the relative peace came from efforts of government in resolving the security challenges. Governor Hope Uzodimma had pleaded that people should embrace peace and dialogue to prevent the state from plunging into further crisis.

He met traditional rulers, chairmen of his security committee in the various communities, while the Presidents General and village heads were charged to monitor them and unmask the faces of the unknown gunmen.

A security expert, Chukwudi Nwala, attributed the success so far recorded in tackling the bandits to collaborative approach. Security agencies have joined forces and dismantled several camps of the gunmen. Many of the criminals were also killed in the process.

Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, assured residents that now that normalcy returned, his men “are taking the battle to the hoodlums in the communities. I am poised to totally eradicate the criminal elements in Imo. I am charged by the IGP’s order to return peace to the residents.”

