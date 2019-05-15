The 2019 Nigeria ECK regional seminar holds from May 17 to 19 at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Regional Seminar Coordinator, Moses Obenade, in a statement, said the seminar, which will attract participants from the African continent and other parts of the world, including Canada, Austrialia, and the United States of America, has as its theme, “Experience the sound of soul.”

The guest speakers are Aubrey and Ariene Forbes, from the Eckankar International Headquarters in Minneapolis, USA.

“They are members of the Eckankar clergy who have travelled widely across the world giving talks and conducting workshops on the golden teachings of Eckankar – The path of spiritual freedom.

“At the seminar, attendees will find keys to accelerate their pursuit of truth, gain personal insights that can enrich their daily life, discover the love of God in their hearts, and experience HU, the Sound of Soul.”

The seminar will kick off with a public workshop entitled: ‘Mastering the law of attitudes’ to be facilitated by the guest speakers, Aubrey and Forbes, tomorrow.

The seminar is open to the public and attendance is free.