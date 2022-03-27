By Christy Anyanwu

The International Women’s Day 2022, which was celebrated recently provided an apt opportunity to strengthen the campaign against the bleaching of the skin.

Held under the theme, Green Beauty Pleasure Party, the even was used to canvass the support of influencers and media practitioners about the essence and beauty of using organic beauty brands.

Exposition Manager of BONA EXPO, Cynthia Odibeli, reaffirmed the need for the campaign when she said: “Bleaching has done a lot of havoc to the skin, causing cancers and all sorts of ailments.”

Odibeli further explained: “Nigeria has a higher percentage of the number of skin bleaching people. We need to create sensitization. The global cosmetics industry benefits from our African heritage. People come here and take our natural ingredients and that have helped them to become global leaders.

“By going green and eco-friendly, it means you use natural products like Ori (shea butter) and you still look beautiful. If shea butter doesn’t work, you have turmeric, or you can try a beauty product with tea tree, or with argan, until you find the one that is suitable for you.

“Maybe what we need to is: what natural ingredient best works with me? Our weather is very hot, you can have skin colourations, skin pigmentation but you are still better off than trying to bleach. The aftermath is hazardous.”

The first organic beauty brands in Africa exhibition would take place in March on 30th and 31st at the Landmarks Events Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

