The Board of Directors of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of three non-executive directors. The new directors include Mrs. Bola Adesola, who becomes the bank’s chairman, while Mrs. Titilayo Olujobi and Mrs. Bimbola Wright are non-executive directors. According to the Board, the new directors have distinguished themselves in their various careers and will be bringing with them a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, professionalism and integrity, that have earned them international respect.

The bank said that the board chairman, Mrs. Adesola was appointed following the retirement of Mr. John Aboh, is a highly respected professional with over thirty-three (33) years of experience in the banking sector. She has commendable leadership qualities and successfully driven expansion initiatives in several banks. Mrs. Adesola retired from Standard Chartered Bank as the Senior Vice-Chairman, Africa. Prior to this role, she was the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Nigeria and West Africa for eight years with oversight over the bank’s West African subsidiaries, including Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Cameroun. Mrs. Adesola was also the Chairperson of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Mauritius and a Director at Standard Chartered, Ghana.

Patrick Akinwuntan, managing director, Ecobank Nigeria said: “The entire staff and Management of Ecobank Nigeria warmly welcome Mrs. Bola Adesola and the other new directors to the Board. We will give them our full support in ensuring the actualization of the Bank’s strategic plans in Nigeria.

