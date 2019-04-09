The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has assured businesses in Ariaria Market, Aba of receiving payments from the bank with ease during any transaction.

Akinwuntan, who launched the Ecobankpay zone at the market, said it would facilitate easy, secure and convenient transactions for merchants within Ariaria and other surrounding markets. The Eco- bankPay Zone is a digital payment hub enabling businesses within a location adopt Ecobank’s wide range of digital products for ease of payments for goods and services.

“It is our determination to create ease of payment and boost economic activities in a town like Aba, renowned for indigenous production of shoes and textiles. Our digital offering will be an opportunity for both buyers and sellers to increase their sales in an enhanced and secured way and without fear.

The EcobankPay digital hub makes it easy for the seller to be paid instantly and buyers pay with ease and also have rest of mind associated with doing business without carrying cash around. Our Xpress point is also around for you to transact with ease, in as much as you have your phone you can bank with Ecobank”.

“The initiative of the Ecobankpay zone is to deepen financial inclusion in the communities and specifically aid business transactions between mer- chants and clients. EcobankPay’s unique offering is that anyone from any bank in Nigeria can pay with MasterPass, mVISA and mCASH with any phone by scanning QR code or using USSD”.

“if the person that wishes to buy goods from you is coming from a bank that has mVisa and wishes to pay, the same QR code would accept an mVisa payment and vice versa. That creates synergy between us and the other banks and convenience for the merchants. And as you know, the QR code is much cheaper than having a point of sale (PoS)”.