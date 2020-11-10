Ecobank Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker. This was announced at its Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, The Asian Banker, said the annual awards are designed to identify emerging best practices in retail financial services, technology implementation and innovation. The annual awards also identifies implementation goals and challenges from which other financial institutions and technology companies could learn.

While congratulating the winners of the prestigious awards in the various categories, he stated that the process for selection was rigorous, transparent and conducted with the highest level of integrity.

Specifically, the organisers said Ecobank was selected as the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria for its deployment of digital solutions to meet the needs of its customers even during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown, adding that the bank also enhanced its customer experience through culture transformation across the various touch points.

“Ecobank encouraged its customers to avoid non-essential contact in achieving their banking needs by utilising digital solutions to access their account, make contactless payments, transfer funds and carry out other banking transactions from the comfort of their home and offices without visiting the bank. The winning bank enhanced its customer experience through culture transformation across all Ecobank Affiliates”.

Patrick Akinwuntan, its Managing Director, described the award as a worthy recognition of Ecobank’s digital transformation landmark initiatives targeted at providing tailored solutions to payments and collections. “We are pleased to be recognised as ‘Best Retail Bank of The Year’ in Nigeria. This confirms the strength of our brand in innovative banking products and digital solutions to deliver services to our teeming customers across the various segments.”

He disclosed that the bank provided uninterrupted services to its customers during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown through its 24/7 digital self-service solutions via Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, Omni Lite and the RapidTransfer App. He thanked the Asian Banker Award Team for creating an opportunity to celebrate innovative ideas by members of the banking community, assuring that Ecobank will continue to deploy its robust digital platforms and enhance customer experience at every touch point.