Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all its interactions through its Customer Experience Transformation Program. Head, Customer Experience, Olubunmi Otuniga gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Customer Service Week, held last week with the theme, “Dream Team”, which highlighted the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period.

According to her, “this is another moment to celebrate our customers. We will always celebrate you. You are the reason why we are in business. We seize the opportunity of this event to re-affirm our commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all our interactions with you. The theme reflects the importance of teamwork in consistently providing outstanding service at all our touch points. This is what we represent in Ecobank. Your dream team celebrates you. Thank you for choosing Ecobank.”

She observed that this year’s event was quite significant, as it coincided with the time the world is being ravaged by COVID-19, stressing that prior to the period, the bank had invested significantly in technology. “We have provided the Mobile App, Ecobank Online, Ecobankpay, Ecobank Omni, Omni-lite, our *326# and our express point agencies are deployed to effectively meet your needs at all times. We enjoin you to take advantage of them. The whole idea is to be able to serve you, whatever the situation and this has been proven right during this pandemic period.”

Mrs Otuniga disclosed that several activities marking the occasion included: “Digital promo where customers doubled their recharge by buying airtime via the mobile app or USSD code between 5pm and 6pm during the period; appreciate a back office colleague, team or department who have consistently displayed exceptional customer service attributes; standard greetings by all staff and security personnel at our locations to all customers with Happy Customer Service Week. Ecobank, the dream team celebrates you and Career Day where staff are to dress up to represent a profession other than banking.”