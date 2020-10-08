Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all its interactions through its Customer Experience Transformation Program.

Its Head, Customer Experience, Olubunmi Otuniga, gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Customer Service Week, holding between October 5 and 9, witth the theme, “Dream Team”, which highlights the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period. According to her, “this is another moment to celebrate our customers. We will always celebrate you. You are the reason why we are in business. We seize the opportunity of this event to re-affirming our commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all our interactions with you. The theme reflects the importance of teamwork in consistently providing outstanding service at all our touch points. This is what we represent in Ecobank. Your dream team celebrates you. Thank you for choosing Ecobank.”

She observed that this year’s event is quite significant, as it coincides with the time the world is being ravaged by the coronavirus, stressing that prior to the period, the bank had invested significantly in technology. “We have provided the Mobile App, Ecobank Online, Ecobankpay, Ecobank Omni, Omni-lite, our *326# and our express point agencies are deployed to effectively meet your needs.” at all times. We enjoin you to take advantage of them.