The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has said the bank is prepared to partner with other organisations to explore the opportunities available in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Akinwuntan in his remark at an event in Lagos pointed out that the pan-African bank was set up primarily for the economic integration and development of Africa, stressing that the bank was ready to deploy its capacity, platform and network to achieve the AfCFTA objectives.

According to him, “naturally for us as a pan-African bank, we are set up to support the economic integration and development of Africa. We have a commitment, capacity, network to support the realisation of AfCFTA objectives. We understand the regulatory environments, cultures and have the technology and innovation platforms. We will support Fintech to push Africa to benefit from the global market.”

Also speaking, AfCFTA spokesman, Mene Wamkele, expressed satisfaction that Nigeria is ready to deposit the instrument of ratification of the AfCFTA, noting that he is looking forward to Nigeria’s leadership in AfCFTA.

He observed that for a long time, the African continent has focused on security and political issues, noting that focus is now being shifted towards trade and investment-related matters.