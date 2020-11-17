The management of Ecobank Nigeria has made a firm commitment to partner and collaborate with Ogun State government in the various sectors of the economy. ItsManaging Director, Patrick Akinwuntan made the pledge in Abeokuta during a courtesy visit on Governor Dapo Abiodun last week. At the event, the bank also donated rural health tricycle ambulances to the state, to assist in primary healthcare delivery.

Akinwuntan, who hinged the bank’s visit to the state on partnering with the state government on the policy thrust and developmental strides of the administration, said: “For us as a bank,we appreciate what your government is doing. When we look at the specific components of your vision and strategy as encapsulated in ISEYA, which represents Infrastructure, Social welfare and health, Education, Youth empowerment and Agriculture, we decided to come over to explore areas of partnership and collaboration. Your government has not left the vision as an acronym but the execution is a testimony to the greatness of this state. We believe the outcome of this collaboration will benefit not just indigenes of Ogun state alone, but our dear country Nigeria and the Africa continent.”

Specifically, the Ecobank boss stated that Ogun State is one of the leading lights in ease of doing business among all the states in the federation, pledging that the bank will help attract funding for long term projects. “I want to also commend your government in terms of peaceful environment of doing business. Ogun State is one of the leading lights in ease of doing business and a place to invest in.” “I will like to reiterate that we stand ready to support you in attracting investments to fund the long-term infrastructure projects that you have rightly embarked on. We understand that such projects will require long-term financing, the history and rating of Ogun state places it in a unique position to leverage on the capital market for long term instruments like bonds. We stand ready to collaborate and support you on this journey,” he said.

He commended the state government’s Private Public Partnership (PPP) approach of handling projects, assuring that the bank is ready to deploy its expertise and support in the areas of empowering women businesses, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs), agriculture, health and other strategic sectors of the state’s economy.