The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, called on parents to ensure their children study online and stay on top of their education despite the current closure of schools occasioned by the Covid -19 pandemic.

Akinwuntan, in a message to mark this year’s Children’s Day, noted that the coronavirus may have disrupted the usual academic activities globally, children should however keep up with learning supported with e-learning materials pending when schools re-open.

“We recently entered a social impact literacy campaign with Google to support the education of children at home across Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are leveraging our distribution and partners networks to raise awareness of literacy apps in the Google Play Store to support the education of children. It is more important than ever that parents’ guide their children in using technology to continue to learn and improve their knowledge. With physical distancing being enforced and schools closed, we must help children keep up with their learning and homework. We decided to close that gap.” He stated.

Further, Mr. Akinwuntan said in recognition of the fact that children remain the future of tomorrow, the bank parades suitable bouquet of products and services that would enhance their financial education and saving habits.