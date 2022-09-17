From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely one year after establishing business of production and distribution of varieties of hybrid maize and cowpeas seeds in Nigeria, ECOBasicSeed has boosted its production capacity in the country.

The company was established by the Africa Agriculture Technology Fund (AATF), Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN) to produce and supply foundation seed of the highest quality and purity to seed companies in West Africa.

Managing Director of EcobasicSeed Mr Brighton Karume said the company has so far cultivated 50 hectares of maize and cowpeas foundation seeds across the country.

While briefing reporters at the weekend at a press conference on varieties of maize seed farmers needed to plant, Mr Karume said his company is capable of bridging the existing gap in early generation seeds production in Nigeria to drive the seed sector in the sub-region.

He noted that the company’s operations were still far from its overall target, he however said that he was convinced that with sustained investment, Nigeria will be able to meet its annual maize deficit which currently stands at eight million metric tons.

“A year ago, we debut with the promise of bridging the wide gap between foundation and certified seed production in the country as a way of giving our farmers the opportunity to maximise profit, and expand their production with the availability of quality and 100% seed purity.

“With just 6 personnel and an office building, we have been able to transform into an exciting organisation working with Out growers to cultivate over 50 hectarage of maize and cowpeas (beans) foundation seed across Nigeria.

“We have prolific germination of about 60 different demo sites across Kaduna, Niger and Kano State with about 10 different varieties of hybrid maize including Sammaz 62, Sammaz 63 and Sammaz 68 of drought tolerant and high yield.

“We believe that all our individual actions contribute to the bigger picture, one team moving in the same direction hence the World Class Training organised abroad for the team to provide an added dimension to both our awareness, skills and professionalism.

“Our business model is a B2B thus our direct customers are registered seed companies in Nigeria. To date, seed companies have committed to work by placing foundation seed orders of various hybrids including the new cowpea seed on the market against next year.

“Although our operations are still far from our overall target, we are convinced that with sustained investment, Nigeria will be able to meet its annual maize deficit which currently stands at eight million metric tons.

“It is important that our farmers reduce their concentration on Open Pollinated Varieties (OPV) and embrace Hybrid Varieties which yield better and has the capacity of leapfrogging Nigeria to the attainment of Self-sufficiency in maize production.

“In Africa today, Nigeria is not leading in maize production but grows the largest maize hectarage on the continent and this is hugely due to its inability to utilise the opportunities provided by the introduction of hybrid varieties which enable the farmer to produce more from the same old piece of land.

“Technology now plays a very crucial role in agricultural productivity and hybrid technology brings about improved varieties which is helping farmers in other countries in their quest for food and nutritional security, Nigeria cannot afford to miss out.

“As a new entrant to the seed sector in Nigeria we also get a lot of support from our local and international stakeholders and other partners,” Mr Karume said.

Highlights of the press conference was cutting of a cake to mark one year anniversary of establishing the company in Nigeria, as well as visiting the demonstration sites for the varieties of seeds along Kaduna-Zaria highways where Outgrowers are working on the sites.