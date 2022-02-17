By Merit Ibe

The fourth edition of the ECOWAS and friendly countries trade fair is set to hold in Nigeria, Lagos from August 3 to 12.

Organiser of the fair, Ecomarkets, noted that the fair with the theme, ‘Intra-African Trade: The Right Direction for Economic Integration and Regional Development,’ which will hold at the Blue Roof Arena, Lagos Television (LTV) compound, Ikeja, will attract over 32 African countries, about 90,000 visitors and 1000 exhibitors.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The convener, Sylvester Riicolins, who made the disclosure at the launch of the fair in Lagos, noted that the event had been held in some African countries like Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire twice, adding that it’s a rotational fair.

“From Nigeria, we will move to other African countries. Very soon, we will have it in Ghana and Cameroon if invited.”

Appreciating the sponsors and partners, he said the fair would add another feather to the journey for economic integration and promotion of trade, tourism and culture in the region, adding that Ecofairs was birthed from the desire to create a common business platform for regional entrepreneurs with various activities.

He disclosed that there would be a free malaria tests and treatments for 1000 people daily between the ages of two and 12 years in the 10-day event. “We want to support the eradication of malaria in Africa. So, wherever we go in Africa, it’s part of our programme.

“Today, we are unveiling the Ecofairs in Nigeria. Most of the visitors coming from far and near would want to invest in the country, some will visit the county for the first time. They will want to do a feasibility study and present their products. Some will come back to invest which would boost the economy.

“For SMEs, the booths are affordable so that more can come in and showcase their products.”

Sylvester said one of the aims of the fair is to boost trade, adding that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and ECOWAS programme go together to facilitate trade between countries in the region.

The Consulate General of Ghana to Lagos, Samata Bukari, said the fairs wouldimprove trade between both countries by facilitating trade and commercial activities that have existed before now.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Ghana is proud to be in Nigeria. We want to work together as a team of African countries to make AFCFTA work.”

AfCFTA will create jobs for our teeming youths . With the intra trade, we will now appreciate other countries’ manufacturing sector, education sector, and other sectors in the economy. All scale businesses will be scaled up. “They can come together as cooperatives to be bigger and big industries will benefit from the small ones and this will improve trade and commerce in Africa.”

With commitment and sacrifice, we will over come.

“Going to other countries for greener pastures should be over, the pastures are here in Africa.

“So we can manufacture and export, we need a common currency, it must not be the dollar.

With commitment, understanding and dedication, AfCFTA will work and improve on the development of Africa . We need to patronise African products, it will boost our trade.”

Iyalode Alaba Lawson, National President of Ecowas Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs, Nigeria (ECOWASFEBWE, Nigeria) said the panacea to improving intra African trade, is to rise to our responsibilities as a continent and know what AfCFTA means to Africa. “We need to know how we can trade with ourselves and take ourselves off the slavery of the European countries. We need to wake up and realize that only trading with ourselves and with our natural resources will make us grow and create jobs for African youths.

“Women are about 70 percent in small scale business (SMEs), so we need to encourage them and make sure they are initiated into this intra African trade from the beginning, so they can grow with the trade.”

The first vice counsel of Cameroun, representing the counsel general of Cameroun, said it was the first time the country would attend the fair. “So we are to learn and make our input.”