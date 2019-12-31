Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Coastal communities in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State are to receive adequate attention from the Federal Government on ecological problems in 2020

The member presenting Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli who disclosed in a statement to his constituents ahead of the New Year said the issues of erosion and other attendant problems would be resolved.

According to him he contested election because of the burning desire to attract meaningful development projects to Nembe and Brass after many years of neglect.

“As a member of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, I have consistently raised the issue of erosion and its attendant effects on the Nembe-Brass people in different forums. I have equally written to the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) and they have assured me that they will give our communities priority. Recently a team of civil engineers and land surveyors from the EFO visited Twon Brass to undertake a preliminary investigation about the ecological situation affecting the community (shoreline, land reclamation, dredging and channelization problems)” he said.

Sunny- Goli who pointed out that Liama and Beletiama communities have recently benefitted from a solar light project assured that he would not relent in ensuring that teeming youths from Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency are given jobs and empowerment programmes.

The federal lawmaker stressing the importance of girl-child education said stakeholders that benefitted recently from the training and empowerment programmes should expect more programmes in the New Year.

He seized the opportunity to announce that his office would commence of payment of bursaries to bonafide students in higher institutions from the Constituency adding that his foundation would purchase JAMB forms for interested students.

Sunny- Goli promised enjoined the people of the constituency top expect more dividends of democracy from the All Progressive Congress-led government which is determined to improve the lives of the people in coastal communities.