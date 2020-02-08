Chairman, Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Professor Adedoyin Salami, is expected to be the key facilitator at the annual retreat and strategy session of frontline broking firm, Globalview Capital Limited, which holds today at the Regent Luxury Suites, Ikeja.

The session, titled “Strategic Focusing of Globalview Capital Limited”, is an interactive platform among company stakeholders.

The session will also feature a strong line-up of experts as speakers. Among these are Mr. Rotimi Fakayejo, Managing Director/CEO, Greenhouse BDA Limited; Mr. Stanley Zebulon, Managing Director/CEO of Stanobz Partners Limited; and Mr Olayemi Owoeye, Head, Monitoring and Enforcement (Broker/Dealer Regulation Department), Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Globalview Capital Limited is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as broker/dealer and is a dealing member firm of the NSE.