From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Founder of Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, Amb. Sara Abdul, yesterday put smiles on the faces of indigent women in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, as she donated her clothes, shoes and bags.

According to Abdul, the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of most women and also a show love and support in the face of economic austerity.

She pledged to always extend hand of kindness to those in need and called on well-meaning Nigerians to do same.

“When people ask me why I do what I do, I tell them that I do so based on my past experiences. It has not always been this rosy for me.

“I have once upon a time being in a place of lack, and I know how it feels not to have some basic needs. Therefore, I will continue to put smiles on the faces of people whenever I can do so.”

The beneficiaries who could not hide their excitement were full of gratitude for her kind gesture.