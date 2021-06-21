From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Women on the platform of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO), have been told that today’s economy in Nigeria does not encourage one to be a full time house wife, stressing that this not a time to panic, rather it’s time to diversify and explore other creative ways of survival for themselves and families.

A consultant Dentist with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) Dr. Osagie Ikponmosa, said this at the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) 2021 Reunion programme at by the Mater Dei Catholic Church, Gwagwalada Abuja with the theme: “Role of Women Amidst Economic Hardship”.

Speaking on the topic: “The Roles of Mothers Amidst Economic Hardship” Ikponmosa, said that economic/financial hardship is not new in the world as generations in the past had all experienced it, he however expressed disappointment that the situation has been complicated by politics and insecurity.

According to him, “This is not a time to be a full-time housewife, be creative to enhance your ability to survive.

Dump every form of pride, be strong and strengthened, be prudent and always set your priorities right,” he urged.

The Parish Priest, Reverend Father James Akpamu, encouraged to hold tightly to their faith, noting that the current economic challenges being experienced by individuals and families, affects livelihood of Nigerians, especially women and children.

The cleric stressed the need for women to get together and learn from each other better ways of surmounting challenges and how to grow both economically and spiritually.

Akpamu also urged the women to use their numerical strength to influence everything good in the church, their homes for the betterment in the society.

He said, “Mothers constitute a good percentage in the church numerically and always supports the church. The mothers in Mater Dei Catholic Church are particularly committed to the activities of the church as you can see from this reunion and we pray for improvement in their lives and homes.

The CWO President of the Parish Mrs. Cordelia Ajie, said the reunion became imperative following the need to encourage women on their roles as mothers and discuss ways to surmount the current harsh economic situation in the country.

“The harsh economic situation is something of great concern to us and so we saw the need to organise a seminar where we brought in a resource person to speak to women on their roles as mothers in times of economic hardship.

“I’m sure the knowledge we acquired will help us explore untapped means of raising money around us, in order to support ourselves, families, the church and also contribute our quota to nation building.

“We the CWO in Mater Dei Church in Gwagwalada long for economic empowerment of all our women, peaceful environment to nurture children and that is why we have organised this reunion.”

Earlier, Chairperson of the Education and Enlightenment committee of the reunion Mrs. Obi Clementina Chinaelo, explained that the annual event was aimed at reuniting women under one umbrella to participate actively in equal development and peace of the nation.

The 4-day programme included Bible quiz, seminar, sports, match pass, cultural dance, drama and fashion parade by the different zones from Thursday June 17, ending with adoration mass and Thanksgiving mass on Sunday.