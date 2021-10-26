From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Zee Capital Investment, a subsidiary of BTCBars Group of Companies, has organised a maiden edition of its investment summit tackle economic challenges.

The event which held at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, had in attendance notable investors and persons, many of whom have stood by the organisation since its inception a few years ago.

The Group Managing Director, Ebenezer Ulochukwu, noted that the desire of the company was to ensure that its investors put food in their stomachs while building their bank accounts.

Ulochukwu further explained that the summit was designed as a quarterly event, not just to showcase the company’s economic progress, but to bring the investors up to speed on how their funds are being utilized, as integrity and accountability are part of the core values of the organisation, and to also expose the investors to other opportunities to invest and make profit.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He said the firm has, over the years, judiciously managed the funds of the investors by channelling the funds into livestock farming through one of the company’s subsidiaries, Royal Niger Green Farms, an agricultural company located in Agbarho, Delta State.

After the presentation, the new investors received certificates of investment, while those who invested previously in Royal Niger Green Farms received title documents (CofO) of various plot sizes of land in the Federal Capital Territory, as promised.

One of the investors, Uzozie Valentine, appreciated BTCBars Group of Companies and Zee Capital Investment for keeping their promise.

“Although I had some reservations prior to investing, all that is now history as I have seen for myself the prospects that the company holds.

“Their level of integrity and accountability is that which I truly love, as I believe it would go a long way to boost the confidence of those who would want to invest,” he said.

Another investor, Tamaralayefa Richard, who said that investment is the way of the future, expressed his confidence in BTCBars Group of Companies, urging those who still had reservations regarding the company to jump on the train as their future looks bright.

In his closing remark, the Group Managing Director, whose passion for agriculture is well known by many, noted that the bulk of the organisation’s investment is being channelled into agriculture in other to ensure food sustainability as the food crises in the nation needs to be confronted headlong.

He further stated that the long-term goal of Royal Niger Green Farms is to feed 50% of Nigeria’s population. BTCBars Group of Companies operates in several industries spanning real estate, courier & logistics, agriculture, entertainment & finance sector, among several others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .