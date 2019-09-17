Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating an Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

Applauding the President’s efforts in fixing the nation’s economy, Kalu expressed confidence in the membership of the council chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami delivering on targerts.

Kalu said members of the team are people with integrity and with vast experience in their respective fields.

He urged the team to work collectively with the organised private sector (OPS), relevant government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), the academia and other stakeholders in a bid to retool the economy. Kalu stressed that government must sustain pragmatic programmes and policies that will enhance the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in the country.

The former governor emphasised the imperative of pragmatic monetary and fiscal policies in promoting sustainable development.

In a statement signed by his media office, Kalu stated that with the inauguration of the EAC, the President has demonstrated his determination to build a strong and robust economy.

“The constitution of an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) by President Buhari is a welcome and timely development.

“The EAC will play a crucial role in complementing the efforts of the President in fixing Nigeria’s economy.

“ The government must drive policies that will create a conducive business atmosphere for local and foreign investors.

“The team must review the current economic policies in a bid to stimulate growth and development.”

The former governor called on government to grant concessions in form of tax holidays, import duty waivers, and export promotion and expansion grants to the agricultural, manufacturing and industrial sectors, noting that the economic base of the country must be diversified.

Kalu, urged the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and other stakeholders to support the President in its determination to reposition the country.