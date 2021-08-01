From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the Imo State chapter of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers (AMCN) of Nigeria Incorporated continues to witness adverse economic conditions in the production of bread, it has resolved to sack 15,306 staff to remain in business.

Briefing reporters at the weekend, the state chairman of the association, Chief Osmond Nkeoma, explained that the action became necessary following the increase in the price of items for bread production particularly.

Nkeoma revealed that the retrenchment of the staff will affect 102 bread factories in the state which would shut down business on Monday simultaneously with the sack of the bread factory workers.

To worsen the situation, he disclosed that despite the increase in the price of the commodities for bread production, two major producers of flour have suspended operation while expecting that more may join soon.

Nkeoma warned that if measures taken by the association to enhance the production of bread does not yield results, bread factories in the state will have to shut down indefinitely.

He appealed to the state government, through the governor Hope Uzodinma to come to their aid and stop the impending loss of jobs and consumption of bread in the state.

‘We believe if the state government intervenes, these actions may be averted. Counterpart funds are given to other states, even bail out on COVID-19 given by other states eludes us. It is important to inform you here that we have been producing in the past 3 months at a loss,’ Nkeoma said.

