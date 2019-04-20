Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

As a part of efforts to drive economic development programmes in Osun State, some military personnel from the Nigerian Army have stormed the state to complete the project on the ancient bridge that links Kuta and Ede towns in order to link the two major neighboring towns which are rich with some economic and agricultural products.

Sunday Sun gathered that if completed, the bridge, which is a part of road infrastructure that galvanises transportation of goods and services, particularly the farm produce in the affected towns and communities, would go a long way in raising the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile of the state and alleviate poverty among the less privileged in the state.

Some monarchs from the areas led the 12-member engineers from the Nigeria Army to the bridge at the boundary of Kuta and Ede at the weekend for a feasibility study of the facility before the commencement of the project.

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama, disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had assured on the Nigerian Army’s readiness to complete the 70-year old bridge.

Scores of monarchs in Iwo and Ede federal constituencies have lauded Buratai for his promise to execute the project in record time.

They also commended the army chief for his passion to further cement the relationship between the two communities by bridging the gap through the bridge project.

Oba Makama said the bridge was kick-started by the forefathers of both communities to engender future socioeconomic development which must be realized in the present generation.

The monarch disclosed that he had sent a compassionate appeal on behalf of the people of the two communities to the Nigeria Army.

“If the bridge is done, its economic impact cannot be over-emphasized. The IGR of the state will also improve because it transportation of goods and services would improve tremendously,” Oba Makama said.

“Our forefathers who started the bridge knew its economic importance before embarking on contributions among themselves to do it.

“We thank the Chief of Army Staff for the move to complete the bridge. The Military is not only fighting insurgency, but they are also opening up access to economic values.”

The Timi of Ede land, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, lauded the army for the step being taken to make what he described as unforgettable history in the communities.

He assured that the people of the communities would maximize the socioeconomic potentialities of the bridge if completed.