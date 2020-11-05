Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi has said that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is the new ‘oil’, because of its increasing contributions to the nation’s gross Domestic Products (GDP).

The DG who said this while delivering a remark at a virtual conference also said his agency is actively accelerating digital inclusion in Nigeria by taking advantage of the speed of existing infrastructure across the country.

“Technology is the way forward in communications and other activities like meetings, prescriptions by doctors, conferences and other related activities which has aid the implementations of policies and strategies for the growth and development of our country.

“It is the next oil, simply because of its rise in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product which has paved way for the creations of jobs directly or indirectly and also an avenue for flow of revenue to the country. Everything is evolving around technology and with technology work and activities are done at ease and reduces the cost of implementation at the end of the day,” he said.

According to him, the Agency since the implementation of its IT roadmap has prepared Nigeria and created ways for the adoption of the 4th industrial revolution which will serve as the yard stick for the digitalisation of the country’s mode of operation and the economy at large.

He added that the impact of technology has gradually yield positive result, through skills acquisition, job creation, promotion of government service, capacity building carried out by the Agency at the different geopolitical zones in the country which has deepened the penetration of IT in Nigeria.