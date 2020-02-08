Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta Economic Summit Group (DESG), a private sector-driven think tank with focus on strategic economic growth, has restated its commitment to the economic development of the State.

The group said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Chambers of Commerce with the objective of accelerating the economic development of the state.

The MoU with the US Chambers of Commerce followed an earlier one with the state government, according to the Director-General of DESG, Mr. Chukwuka Monye.

Briefing journalists in Asaba, Monye said DESG supported the state government in organising the Delta @25 Economic Summit and successfully executed the pioneer edition of the ‘Unsung Heroes Award’.

He noted that a research by a consulting firm, Ciuci, showed the state’s readiness to harness its vast economic and human capital potentials. Monye explained Ciuci has been providing advice to businesses in Africa, with over 350 A-list projects executed.

He however expressed worry on the paradox of the career preference study among 500 separate professionals in Asaba, Delta State. Although, the study indicated a high level of job satisfaction by 62 percent, 60 percent of same respondents are willing to change job for a better offer, according to Monye.