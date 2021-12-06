From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said Nigerians will reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 elections following the hardship and pains the government has inflicted on citizens.

He described the APC as a failed political party due to it insensitive in addressing insecurity, economic woos and skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and cooking gas in the country.

Sen. Gyang stated this on Monday during the distribution of trader moni to 512 widows and scholarship to 611 students in Plateau North Senatorial District, held in Jos, Plateau State.

“As we go towards 2023, we in Plateau State will have Leadership that will prove that what we are seeing now is a total failure, what is going on now is a total failure.

“A government that has no respect to the rule of law, no respect for constitutionality and insensitive to the plights of Nigerians. I challenge the Governor of Plateau State to an open debate, I challenge him to an open debate.”

Gyang explained that his empowerment programme captured strategically 512 widows and 611 students drawn from the 6 local government areas that made up Plateau North.

“We are empowering 512 widows and 611 students are given scholarship. We are giving the widows N20,000 each and each student will go with N10,000.

“The assistance as empowerment of our constituents is something that has been ongoing, the widows and students are special category that is dear to my heart, knowing what my mother faced following the demise of my father and the difficulties that I went through in school and the challenges of indigents students are what prompted this intervention.

“It is not just something that came without concept, it is a product of personal experience. These two groups deserve attention much more than I am doing but with greater capacity, I will do more to this particular group.

“For the widows, this empowerment is for the petty trading. Recall the Federal Government through the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo went to the market and distribute N10,000 as trader moni and I am giving N20,000 which I believe will enhance their businesses and those who doesn’t have to start one.

“For the Students, the state government is giving them N5,000 scholarship and I am giving my constituents N10, 000 to alleviate their challenges. I have experienced what it means to be in school without financial support.

“The little I am providing can help the students to get a book and pen and to even have a lunch from it and so that is going to create greater impact, which can better imagine.”

Gyang noted that he has also embarked on another strategic programme tagged “let there be light” which has lighted rural communities in Plateau North through solar light to improved on security of lives and properties.

Former Minister of Water Resources, Ngo Sarah Reng Ochekpe urged the widows to take advantage of the empowerment to become economically self reliance.

She caution them against using the funds for Christmas celebration, saying that is not the essence of the programme.

The Ex-Minister challenged students to shun drugs abuse, cultism and other social vises which will distract their academic performance and inflict psychological trauma to them.

Students and widows who are beneficiaries of the empowerment programme expressed delight to Sen. Gyang and pledged their support to him ahead of his political ambition.