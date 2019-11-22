As the 2019 Osun Economic and Investment Summit came to an end, yesterday, about 22 investors have shown interest in partnering with and investing in the state.

The investors, both local and international, also reaffirmed their commitments to partner the state by expanding the scope of their businesses.

They signified their readiness to explore the potentials of the state in the areas of agriculture, mining, infrastructure, health, education and Information and Communication Technology.

Some of the ready partners and investors are: Manisha Dookhony, the managing director, Rwenzon Consulting; Segun Aina, president, African Fintech Network; Muraina Oyelami, Painter/Performing Artiste; U. G. Muhammed, Transmission Company of Nigeria among others.

Dookhony said her organisation was ready to partner the state in setting up necessary policies and providing immediate solutions towards creating an enabling environment while Muhammed pledged to partner the state to boost its power sector by providing four sub-stations in Osogbo, Ede, Iwo and Ife as well installing DPGW cables from the state to several locations around the country.

They promised to explore the investment opportunities created by the government.

While declaring the summit closed, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the state would continue to provide enabling environment for every investor to thrive and every business partner to succeed.

He said the state would continue to strengthen all existing frameworks to protect businesses as well as honouring all commitments.

Oyetola, who announced the signing of the Executive Order establishing Osun Investment and Promotion Agency, said the decision was taken to further demonstrate the state’s commitment to socio-economic development.

He assured the investors and development partners of government’s resolve to turn Osun into an enviable investment hub.