By Steve Agbota

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said that Nigeria’s economy is bleeding from the high level of corruption and corrupt activities taking place in the nation’s seaports, which led to reputational damage of the country. ICPC in a statement on its official facebook page, added that foreign investors no longer have interest in investing in the country, rather prefer investing in neighboring countries.

The ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed this when the Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, paid him a courtesy visit recently.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

During the visit, Owasanoye noted that while Nigeria had the capability to realize and sustain a robust economy, its biggest challenge was its inability to block economic leakages.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He also reiterated the commission’s commitment to tackle corruption at the Nigerian ports.

The ICPC boss pledged the continued support of the Commission in fighting corruption at the ports through the joint efforts of the Ports Standing Task Team, but explained the inability to dedicate officers to be stationed at the ports full-time as the Commission does not have sufficient officers and it may end up being counter-productive on the long run.

He explained that the Commission is also in partnership with other agencies of government such as FRSC, DSS, etc, to prevent corrupt activities and promote accountability and transparency in their processes.