Choice International Group, CIG, has unveiled three new Gree Air Conditioners (AC) in a bid to meet the comfort needs of consumers.

The group has also launched the onboarding of new dealers in its investment scheme.

The General Manager, CIG E-Home Co. Ltd, Mr Chibuzor Ogunka disclosed this over the weekend stating that the three new Gree ACs are the G-tech, Kimbe and Minty.

Ogunka noted that the G-tech air-conditioner provides a 3D spiral external air supply technology as well as a WIFI smart control and a water-electricity separation technology, among other mouth-watering features. The product is said to come in 1HP/1.5HP.

He said: “I welcome you to this landmark event. The CIG home, sales and distributors of Gree air-condition in Nigeria. We are into residential and commercial air conditioners. Today, part of the landmark achievement is the launch of our new series into the Gree Air Conditioner market.

“As a company, we try to be very real in the needs of not just the dealers, not just the industry as well as our end users. Because both the customers and consumers are very important to us.

“As a company, we try to create the best technology that will satisfy your needs.

“We are also launching our upcoming dealers who will be signing up today.

Explaining the criterions considered for the production of the ACs, Group head Communication CIG, Mr. Temidayo Esiege said:”There are two reasons why Gree will work in Nigeria and the three models. The first reason is that we have a big opportunity. You can see from the map. The AC market has grown over the years.

“Let’s take a look at the consumer end. At the consumer end, we see that there is a different mindset now because of Covid. “We find out that a lot of us today are very health conscious and we see that there is this economic impact that has been happening to us because of Covid. “Another is that we have become very careful with spending. We try to spend on the essentials and we want to save when possible.

“The last one is that they extended time, burden and all of it.

“For those that are health conscious we decided to create a brand that can keep them safe which is the Minty AC. ”

He explained that the G-tech AC helps to save on maintenance bills because it is washable while the Kimbe serves as the perfect companion and has a self cleaning evaporator.

Explaining the procedures for onboarding as a sole distributor and dealer in the Gree AC investment scheme, the Group Head, Communications & General Manager Commercial, CIG Motors, Mr. Jubril Arogundade said:”What we are doing today is unveiling the dealers for Gree AC. “The model of marketing this business in Nigeria is to partner with people like you in 36 states in the country. Meaning that in every state in Nigeria,we have a sole distributor. This person will automatically run the business of Gree in the entire state.

“To be a sole distributor all you need to do is have a warehouse of about 1,000 to 2,000 square meter size and a financial capacity of N100 million as an investment for the state dealership.

“You can also become a dealer. To become a dealer, you need to have N22.5 million that you will need to invest in this business.

“For six months you will have complied 30 percent of that money. What that will give you is about N6.25 million. In a year you can make N13.5 million”, he said.