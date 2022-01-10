From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, called for increased bilateral relations with the Hellenic Republic of Greece, particularly in the field of economy.

This was even as Greece announced a donation of almost one million COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call when he received in audience, the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias in Abuja.

Onyeama, while speaking during the visit, said he was astounded to learn that the visit was the first by any Greek Foreign Minister to Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to the Greek Foreign Minister for taking the giant step in the relations between Greece and Nigeria.

Greece and Nigeria, Onyeama added, have a strong history going back over a century, with Greek traders that were in Nigeria who made huge impact to the economy and relations of both countries.

He further said every Nigerian grew up knowing about Greek businesses in the country, maybe at a time they had no idea of the connection between Greece and Nigeria.

Onyeama stated that both countries have a very strong basis to build on the existing bond between both countries and to re-dynamise the relationship between Nigeria and Greece.

He added that in the 21st century, faced with new challenges and as Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy to industrialized the country, Nigeria looked to new partners for assistance.

“As we seek to diversify our economy to attract more investments, make our country more investor friendly, we see Greece as a country that can provide a win-win trade relationship and cultural relationship between our two countries,” Onyeama said.

While saying that infrastructure was an area that President Muhammadu Buhari has prioritized, Onyeama noted the existing good relations with Greece in the training and exchange of military personnel which has benefitted some Nigerian military officials.

Onyeama however said there were so many other areas such as agriculture and heavy industries where both countries can cooperate.

In his remarks, Dendias said the visit was symbolic, wandering why it took so long to witness the visit of a Greek Foreign Minister in Nigeria.

He also said Greece considered Nigeria as a neighbour because Greece see the Mediterranean Sea not as a dividing border, but as a connecting bridge.

“We very well appreciate that Africa is the fastest growing economy in the world, Nigeria is the biggest economy in sub-Saharan Africa. You are the biggest country in Africa.

“We are not that big, we are a proud member of the European Union and we see ourselves as being able to facilitate communication between Europe, when we stand on the southern border and Africa, and Nigeria,” Dendias said.