From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and local government areas (LGAs) in the state to comply fully with Abia State Revenue Laws and the Abia State Internal Revenue Service (ABIRS) directives in order to raise the much needed revenue for state development.

He gave this charge when he met with members of the State IGR Council to express his concerns towards the current economic downturn in the country as it affects the state’s economy, given that a significant drop in FAAC disbursements is expected in the coming months.

While commending stakeholders for their efforts in growing and sustaining the state’s revenue from N500million to the current sum of N1.5billion monthly, the governor disclosed that the minimum amount of internally generated revenue required to run the state monthly is between N2.5billion to N3.5billion, and in order to attain this threshold, there was the need for government to be innovative, efficient, and proactive towards IGR growth.

The governor gave stern matching orders to the council as it concerns revenue collection administration in the state and directed that planned innovations that will lead to the realisation of the N3billion targeted monthly revenue must be implemented immediately.

The governor made no exceptions and warned that any MDA hiding any revenue source would be severely sanctioned.

He also mandated the State’s IRS to report all non-compliant MDAs by the end of May, including MDAs that refuse to accept an ABIRS desk officer at their ministries, emphasising that any personnel involved would be redeployed immediately.

He also made compliance to the set standards of the ABIRS as provided by the Law a condition pre-requisite for any appointment to leadership roles in any MDA in the state.