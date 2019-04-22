Charles Edeh, could not provide information about the project. From what we saw, we cannot lift the project physically from here to Mr President to see. The information we provide about the project will inform part of our findings that Mr President will virtually ascertain the level of implementation. Now that the site engineer cannot provide information for us we are handicapped so to speak about our report and what we are going back with are:

1.The project has not been implemented thoroughly.

2. The level of implementation is not impressive

3.Level of implementation compared to the time of award is not impressive. If he had given us information we would have known the percentage.

4.But if you ask me, looking at it physically, I can say that this project is not above 40 per cent completion.

“I did ask if funding was the problem he said that he was not privy to the information about the financial issues of signing

the project” he said, adding that there was a total lack of co-ordination among the workers.

At the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, in Ebonyi State, the chairman of the presidential monitoring committee, Showkubi Olarenwaju also expressed displeasure at the progress of work, several years after it was commissioned. He told Daily Sun on phone that the project was not up to 70 per cent completed. The project, he said, was awarded in 2017 with a completion period of nine months.

Considering the implication of abandoned projects in Nigeria, experts opined that the high rate of abandoned projects is an indication of an unhealthy economy. According to them, Nigeria is a mono-economy that depends totally on oil revenue.