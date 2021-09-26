From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Groups, (CCSGs), on Friday, blasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for demanding the resignation of the Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that the opposition party should leave him out of its political gimmicks.

National President of the coalition, Etuk Bassey Williams, and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, explained that the attack on Emefiele was unwarranted as the statement about the economy which is causing ripples was not made by Emefiele.

Bassey said: “The coalition after an appraisal of the statement credited to Senator Udoedehe, we observed that he neither accused Emefiele of any wrong doing nor implied that the CBN governor was involved in any infraction; therefore the call for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele by a highly-respected political party is regrettable and most uncharitable.”

He added: “In response to the unguided and unexpected call for CBN governor’s resignation by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), we consider it pertinent to call for restraint from any form of distraction or political mischief from the PDP.

