From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has said the country’s economy will remain stunted until the prevailing insecurity challenge is overcome.

The governor lamented that Nigeria is in trouble and requires a passionate and committed leader to pull it out of the brinks.

Governor Wike stated this while addressing Nasarawa State PDP leaders and delegates in Abuja.

The PDP presidential aspirant argued that one of the most pressing challenge facing Nigeria today is insecurity.

According to him, the country’s economy will remain stunted because insecurity affects economic growth by hampering investments and government’s revenue.

Governor Wike regretted that Nigeria is currently under siege, and vowed that if elected president of Nigeria, he would decisively tackle the issue of insecurity and subsequently grow the economy.

He urged PDP delegates to discard ethnoreligious sentiment and vote for him, because he has the capacity and courage to resolve the security challenge that the country is currently grappling with.

“If you say you want so, so person because he is from the North, the president today is from the North. There is hunger in the North, there is insecurity in the North. There is insecurity in the South, there is poverty in the South. There is insecurity in the West. So, all over Nigeria, nobody is safe. You’re not safe, I am not safe.”

He further added: “It is not a question of where you come from, it is an issue of who can do this work, who can protect Nigerians. I am the one who can do it.”

The governor reiterated that PDP could not afford to give its presidential ticket to a candidate who lacks the capacity to defeat the ruling failed All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am running this election because I want us to win.”

The Rivers State governor explained that he has remained a faithful member of the PDP since 1998, and will not leave the party even if he fails to clinch the presidential ticket in this month’s convention.

“I’ve committed myself to this party since 1998. I’ve done everything to safeguard and protect this party. I’ve never wavered one day. I’ve never out of anger say I will leave PDP.”

Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Walid Jubrin, commended Governor Wike for his steadfastness and unwavering commitment to the PDP.

Similarly, former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, lauded Governor Wike for his sterling performance in Rivers State.

He explained that concerted effort was on to reposition the PDP in Nasarawa State ahead of the 2023 general election.