By Lukman Olabiyi

According to Adams, the current fuel scarcity and hike in flight tickets, were pointers that nothing is working again and a reflection that the country’s economy is in a state of comatose.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has stated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not doing enough to reposition economy of the country, based on manifestation of what Nigerians are facing daily.

He stated this while speaking at the annual Grandmothers’ Festival held in Epe, Lagos on Tuesday, implored the president to take a drastic step that could help salvage the economy from imminent collapse.

In his words: ” I think there is an urgent need for the Federal Government to evolve a strategic approach to salvage the economic doldrum facing the country.

” In recent time, Nigeria has been surviving on foreign loans and the economic hardship is hitting hard on the ordinary citizens.

” The recent scarcity and increase in the prices of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) can only make things worse for Nigeria and Nigerians.

” The proposed increase in the cost of flight tickets nationwide will also add to the suffering of the people.

“Now that people prefer to travel by air as a result of the high spate of insecurity,it is very unfortunate that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have resolved to increase the cost of flight tickets nationwide.

” For example,economy flight tickets that sold for 30,000 or 35,000 at a flat rate has been increased to N50,000 nationwide.

” The domestic operators gave reasons for the sudden increase which, according to them, include

high cost of jet A1 fuel, forex scarcity, double digit inflation, increase in ground handling charges, cost of buying and importation of spare parts among others.

“Apart from the aviation sector,other sectors of the Nigerian economy are also suffering” .

Speaking on motive of celebrating grandmother, said the festival is just to continue to appreciate mother all over the world for their contributions and making the world a better place.