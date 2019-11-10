Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government, at the weekend, said that the $7 billion 330KV power interconnection across Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would be completed in 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the 330KV West African Power Pool (WAPP) Nigeria-Niger-Togo/Benin-Burkina Northcore Interconnection Project, in Abuja, Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, urged the members to ensure that the deadline is realised. He assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to facilitate the implementation of the project.

“We are aware of the impressive progress being made in the construction of the projects such as Cote d’Ivore-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea Interconnection project, OMVG Senegal-The Gambia-Guinea Bissau-Interconnection project and Guinea-Mali Interconnection project”, he said.

According to the Minister, the project was deemed a priority in the 2012 updated WAPP master plan that was approved for implementation by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government through supplementary Act.

“This was indeed subsequent to the prefeasibility studies that CEB, NIGELEC, SONABEL and TCN prepared with own resources that demonstrated, among others, the key role that the project shall play in the WAPP interconnected system. And moreover, a vital link that shall facilitate power exchange among Nigeria, Niger, Togo/Benin, Burkina and beyond. The priority nature of the project was again reaffirmed in the ECOWAS master-plan for the development of regional power generation and transmission infrastructure 2019-2033 that was approved by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in December 2018,” the minister noted.

The project, he explained, would be financed by African Development Bank (AfDB), European Union (EU), French Development Agency and the World Bank.

According to him, the interventions, among others, will reinforce the integrity of the WAPP interconnected system, increase opportunities for cross-border power exchanges, expand trade links among other countries in the sub-region; strengthen the national power systems of the involved countries, increase access and uplift the socio-economic well-being of the populations, especially the ones in the vicinity of the transmission line route.

“Our commendation also goes to the West African Power pool that under the guidance of the ECOWAS Commission and in collaboration to make strides in the energy integration and trade effort as evidenced by the formal launch of the regional electricity market in June 2018 and the expected completion of the interconnections of all mainland ECOWAS member states next year” he said.