From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s quest to head the African Union (AU) Commission for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

The endorsement was contained in a communique issued at the end of the just concluded extra ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government chaired by President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“The authority agreed on the order of priority of the commissioner positions for which ECOWAS nationals are still standing for election by the Assembly of the African Union and made the necessary arbitrations between member states putting forward candidates for the same position. The authority decides to prioritise support for the candidature of Nigeria to the post of Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.”

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government also nominated the Republic of Senegal as its candidate to chair the African Union for the 2022 – 2023 period.

It instructed the President of the ECOWAS Commission to take the necessary steps to immediately notify the African Union Commission of the nomination.