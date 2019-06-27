The Chairman of Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS), President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, on Thursday condemned the coup attempt in Ethiopia.

The Chairman, in a statement in Abuja, expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the coup attempt as well as the people and government of Ethiopia.

Buhari said the commission was committed to the ideals of the African Union on Democracy, Elections and Good Governance adopted at the 8th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2007.

He said: “In my capacity as the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and on behalf of our Regional Organisation, we strongly condemn the coup attempt in the Amhara Region and the tragic events in the capital of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on Saturday 22 June, 2019.

READ ALSO: Court fixes Oct. 8 for Pinnacle’s N1bn Suit against ICPC, Zenith bank

“We express our deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the coup attempt and to the people and Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

“We reaffirm the imperative for the adherence to relevant African Union Instruments, principally the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Lomé Declaration on the Unconstitutional Change of Government.’’

Buhari, therefore, called on parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any action that could undermine the peace, unity and stability of Ethiopia.

“At this trying period, we also convey our full solidarity to the people and Government of Ethiopia.

“We finally reiterate our respect for the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ethiopia,’’ he said.

(NAN)