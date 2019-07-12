Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the People’s Republic of China, have signed an implementation agreement for the ECOWAS Commission’s new headquarters building.

The Communications Division of ECOWAS, disclosed the development in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

It said the Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Linxiang, signed the agreement on behalf of the Chinese Government. On the other hand, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, signed on behalf of the regional group.

ECOWAS had in March last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a $31.6 Million grant with the Government of China regarding the new ECOWAS headquarters building project.

Brou said the implementation agreement clarified, among others, all that needed to be done through the various phases to the commissioning of the edifice.

He added that with commitment to the project work plan, the new building will come to fruition as planned to greater efficiency and service delivery to the regional community. On his part, Linxiang expressed delight that the project was on course, even as he reiterated the existing excellent relations between China and the ECOWAS Commission.