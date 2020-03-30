Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), yesterday, said it had shut its offices in Abuja and Lagos from March 31-April 13.

The ECOWAS Commission said the closure was in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government which announced cessation of movements for an initial period of 14 days from yesterday.

In a statement signed by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the commission said the exponential increase in the spread of the virus in the region remained a source of concern.

“In compliance with the directive of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I hereby direct as follows: All ECOWAS offices in Abuja and Lagos are hereby closed from Tuesday, 31 March to Monday, 13 April 2020.

“Staff of ECOWAS institutions in Abuja and Lagos should stay at home and continue to work from home during the period, and all staff should follow the guidelines and advisory on COVID-19 pandemic issued by WAHO and the national authorities,” Brou said.

Brou also said as at March 29, 2020, the ECOWAS region recorded 894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths reported in 14 member states, excluding Sierra Leone.