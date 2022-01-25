From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has condemned the coup d’état which took place in Burkina Faso on Monday.

ECOWAS however assured that it will hold an extraordinary summit in the coming days to review the situation in Burkina Faso.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, said ECOWAS noted that despite calls by the regional and international community for calm and respect for constitutional legality, the situation in Burkina Faso was characterised by a military coup d’état that occurred on Monday, 24 January 2022, leading to the resignation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore under threat, intimidation and pressure from the military after two days of mutiny.

“ECOWAS strongly condemns this military coup d’état which is a major setback for democracy in Burkina Faso. An ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit will be held in the coming days to review the situation,” the ECOWAS Commission said.