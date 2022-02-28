From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, called on Russia and Ukraine to use dialogue as a means of resolving their differences.

‘The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is following with great concern, the military invasion of the Republic of Ukraine by Russia which has led to human casualties, particularly among civilians.

‘ECOWAS strongly condemns this action and calls for both parties to stop the fighting and to use dialogue to solve their differences in the interest of peace in this region,’ ECOWAS stated.

ECOWAS further called on all parties to ensure the safety of the citizens of all its member-states living in Ukraine.