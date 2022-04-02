From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has condemned the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, regretted that the incident resulted in the death, injuries and kidnapping of several persons. “The commission strongly condemns the terrorist attack in all its ramifications and expresses deep sympathy with the government and the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the families of victims.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The commission prays for the speedy recuperation of the injured, the release of those kidnapped, while expressing confidence that the perpetrators of the dastardly acts would be arrested and made to face the law,” the statement read.

The ECOWAS Commission assured the government and people of Nigeria of its strong and unshakeable solidarity in the collective efforts towards tackling terrorism and other forms of violent extremism.