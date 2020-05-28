Godwin Tsa Abuja

In line with the presidential directives with regards to the prevention of COVID-19, the Community Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has updated its ‘practice direction’ to enable virtual conduct of court sessions.

In addition, the court has updated the electronic filing of processes, according to the supplementary practice direction.

A statement by the head of information directorate of the court, Elohor Ovadje, the practice direction, signed by the court’s President, Justice Edward Asante, was part of its efforts to adapt to the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the court to suspend its session.

He said the updated practice direction on Electronic Case Management and Virtual Court Session came into force on May 13.

According to him, this will enable the court resume its sessions which were suspended on March 20, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Resumption will enable us clear the backlog of cases and hear the increasing number of cases brought before the court in order to enable it discharge its obligation to litigants for the timely delivery of justice,” he said.

He said the updated nine-page direction would enable the court deepen the integration of information technology into its processes for greater efficiency.

”It will also improve access for litigants which will be useful post COVID-19 in reducing the cost of litigation and beneficial mostly for indigent litigants.