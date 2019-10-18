Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it would float an e-platform where persons seeking justice could file their cases electronically without necessarily sending hard copies or labouring to come to the court in Abuja.

Nigerian member of the court, Justice Dupe Atoki, disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, shortly after meeting with the Chief Judge of Enugu State, the Enugu State Chapter of Nigerian Bar Association and other stakeholders in the justice sector in the state.

Justice Atoki regretted that Nigerians were not taking advantage of the court to seek redress on issues affecting their rights, noting that it was the reason that they organised a three-day sensitisation workshop for the stakeholders in the state.

“Cases are filed before the court through written applications addressed to the registry. Such applications must indicate the name of the applicant; the party the proceedings are being instituted, a brief statement of the facts of the case and the relief sought by the plaintiff.”