The ECOWAS-EU Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria Action (SALWA) in its commitment to better the lives of agitators across the South-South geo-political zone of the country has empowered about 50 ex-militants across Cross River communities.

The ECOWAS-EU Small Arms and Light Weapons Action among others is aimed at preventing further proliferation of illicit trafficking and flow of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria, engaging in implementation of community-based micro projects, implementation of alternative livelihood support, preventing violent conflicts, and institutional capacity strengthening.

The project is being carried out in five other states across the country including Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara. In Cross River, about 150 ex-agitators have been trained in various skills ranging from welding, barbing, hairdressing to ICT management and each of them is to be empowered with start-up packs.

And barely three weeks after the protest by the ex-agitators against against non-payment of their allowances and non-release of start-up packs promised them after they had undergone series of training in various skills, the organisation organised the first batch of handing-over of business start-up packs to 50 livelihood beneficiaries of the EU/ECOWAS SAL.WA .

The event, held at the Cross River State police Command headquarters in Calabar, witnessed the beginning of fulfillment of government promises and its partners to find alternative means of livelihood for the youths in the state.

The items presented include make-up box with wheel, generating sets, fans, chair and tables , mirror, choba super power professional clippers, towel warmer, clippers sterilizer, plastic chairs, swirl brushes, hair spray (200ml) and a set of allen keys.

Others are phone accessories, HP notebook 14 laptops, 1TB HDD 4gp memory, industrial sewing machines, electric pressing Iron, 5.5m cutting table scissors, 1.5m measuring tapes, food display microwave plates, spoon display fridge, equator standing hair dryer, resin and hardener, complete toils reading meter, shoe mannequin shoe cooling table accessories, welding helmet, welding machine, hand tools, saw cutters, glasses and hammer drill.

Also distributed were a complete tool set drilling machine, testing lamb and mobile ladder, complete set of mechanical tools, trolling floor Jack, complete overall safety boot, aluminum cutting machine and measuring tape.

Addressing the 50 beneficiaries, Governor Ben Ayade, represented by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu, enjoined the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to liberate themselves from poverty to riches and from Grass to grace, as he thanked the EU/ECOWAS, for the program.

Ayade appealed that considering the skills acquisition programs they had, the next batch should not delay as this first batch to avoid incidents of forgetfulness , as the trainees could forget what they had learnt during the training if the program takes too long, advising the rest of the trainees to be patient while they wait for their own turns of empowerment from the EU and ECOWAS SALWA program.

He said: “The governor has been quite worried why ECOWAS and the EU delayed in the course of this program. He became more worried, when the groups started agitating, so am happy that this program has finally started. To the beneficiaries, I am appealing that, since you have gone for training and you are duly empowered, please use this chance to start your life, So that you will be your own CEO. Please do not sell these Items, use them wisely and free yourself from poverty. This is the practical permanent way of saying bye bye to poverty.

“I am appealing to the EU, please let the second batch not wait for too long, because if you wait for too long, you will forget the training you have got. Thank you very much for the program. Please monitor to know those who will sell these Items and know those who will do well.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant To the governor on Amnesty, Austin’s Ibok, appealed that the beneficiaries should be patient, since the exercise is in process.

“We started this process in 2017, under the defunct presidential committee on Small arms and light weapons program in partnership with the EU and ECOWAS to see how we take away arms, in exchange for credible and alternative livelihood.

“In giving starter packs, we can’t give you money so that you won’t go back to buy arms. Everyone of the beneficiaries here are registered with the Corporate affairs commission CAC. We have crested every item here so you cannot sell them. There is a consultant that the EU has engaged to monitor the beneficiaries. We will supervise through the consulting firm.

“Talking about time and speed, this program is in stages. We have a workable template, we start by training the beneficiaries, then we have to micro projects and then to the starter-packs. So I can assure you that in the next year, we will ensure all other beneficiaries are empowered.”

Earlier in his remarks, Dr.Joel Bisina, Executive Director, LITE-Africa on behalf of ECOWAS-EU, said the presentation of packs is another important day in the implementation of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms and Light Weapons Action.

Bisina, represented by Tolu Oyero, said the action is aimed at preventing further proliferation of illicit trafficking and flow of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria.

He added that those benefiting today are persons trained in barbing, fashion/design, ICT, graphic design and many more, commending the government of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states for creating the enabling environment for the implementation of the action.

And in continuation of the EU-ECOWAS Small Arms and Light Weapons Action, two micro projects were inaugurated in two communities in Bakassi local government area of Cross River State.

The micro projects, donated under the Action titled “Management of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria, include a motorised borehole in Ikot Nkese and the renovation of a Town Hall in Akpap Okon Ene Ita communities both in Bakassi. Also inaugurated was an armoury at the Calabar office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

It is implemented by the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE) and the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALWA) with support from the European Union (EU)through ECOWAS.

According to the Executive Director of LITE Africa, Dr Joel Bisina, represented byTolu Oyero, the micro projects were donated to boost development and bring about sustainable peace just as it will enhance community security and peace in border communities in Nigeria.

Some of the beneficiaries , who spoke at the event, commended the organisation for their intervention.

Speaking on behalf of the ex-agitators, Norman Chika, said the presentation of the packs showed total commitment on the part of the government, adding, ”I promise to make good use of the items to improve his life, expand his business and also create more employment.”

On his part, the Village Head of Ikot Okon Idem, Chief Asuquo Edet, said the partnership with EU- ECOWAS-EU is really aiding the community and coming at the most auspicious time.

Similarly, Village Head of Ikot Nkese, Effiom Ita, said the borehole project will alleviate the sufferings of the community and afford them clean water.

