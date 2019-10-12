Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), yesterday, launched the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) to the tune of €20.4 million in Abuja.

This is even as the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, said the political and security environment in the ECOWAS sub-region remained fragile.

The EPSAO launch by ECOWAS for a period of four years, was in partnership with the European Union (EU) and the Federal Republic of Germany.

In his remarks, Brou who was represented by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Gen Francis Benhazin (retd), explained that the EPSAO project aims at contributing to the prevention and management of conflicts and security threats in West Africa through interventions towards achieving three strategic objectives.

The objectives, according to Brou, is to strengthen ECOWAS’s mechanisms to promote and maintain peace and stability; enable ECOWAS to manage erupting or existing conflicts; and contribute to the creation of a secured and safe post conflict environment.