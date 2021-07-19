Tax bodies within the ECOWAS sub region have been charged to stick to international standard in the implementation of tax regimes.

Speaking at the opening of a two day Seminar on the problems of tax transition in West Africa, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, called on tax bodies within ECOWAS and other sub-regions in the continent to focus on domestic revenue mobilization.

He made this submission in Abuja on Thursday at the opening session of the first major stakeholder meeting of the Support Program for Tax Transition in West Africa.

The committee brings together representatives of the ECOWAS and UEMOA commissions on the one hand, and technical assistants on the other.

The FIRS boss said the establishment and effective holding of the first Steering Committee meeting made it possible to have results that can be shared with the beneficiaries.

According to Nami, “it is imperative for our countries to have national databases and a regional platform.

“This indispensable steering body of our consultation lacks institutional and financial guarantees.

“In a year and a half, a lot has been done, but there are still many projects to be undertaken.

“I , therefore , invite you to complete your work as soon as possible, above all, to propose innovative, realistic and feasible recommendations.

“Our various governments are facing health and security difficulties; in this context, they greatly need these results.”

He said the work of the committee would assist to develop the technical and professional skills of the tax and customs administrations, in order to guarantee a better increase in domestic revenue.

Nami also canvassed the need to improve the management of Value Added Tax in the region to provide opportunity for practical guide for VAT management.

The FIRS boss explained that improving the management of tax expenditures in the region would provide an opportunity for a regional methodology guide for the evaluation of tax expenditures.

He added that the need for the establishment of an information system specific to the UEMOA and ECOWAS Commissions.

