From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), International Organisation for Migration (IOM) African Union Commission and the Regional UN Network for Migration for West and Central Africa recently dialogued on how to implement the Global Compact for Migration in the ECOWAS region.

Recall that GCM policy was introduced to ensure that migrants are treated fairly in their country of destination against the spate of slavery, torture they go through.

Speaking on the initiative in Abuja, IOM Senior Regional Adviser for Sub Sahara Africa, Aissata Kane noted that GCM is not only a range of objectives for stakeholders to implement but a shared vision of migration which benefits migrants, their communities and countries, if well managed.

Ms Kane reminded participants that “the African Regional Review for the GCM

implementation has just been concluded with great discussion among African States on how to achieve safe, regular and orderly migration.

“The report that has been issued very recently summarizes well how African member states are committed to all the GCM 23 Objectives.

“In the African continent, Regional Economic Commissions are important stakeholders in the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration as drivers of economic integration.”

She expressed happiness that “the consultations are indeed an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas on the future of mobility, the implementation of the ECOWAS free movement protocol, and more generally on migration in today’s challenging times and circumstances.

“I am confident that what brings us together is the common and shared

approach on migration that we see as a source of opportunities rather than a problem-solving challenge. This is actually what the Global Compact for Migration aims to support.

“The Global Compact lays the foundation for renewed and strengthened partnerships, which reflects multifaceted priorities and coherent and complementary responses to emerging

migration-related challenges and more importantly its wonderful opportunities.”

