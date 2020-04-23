Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have concluded plans to hold an extraordinary summit virtually to combat COVID-19 in the region.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will be holding the extraordinary session through videoconference today, April 23, 2020, beginning from 10:00am universal time.

“The Heads of State will be discussing the Situation and Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in the ECOWAS Region. Preceding this Extraordinary Summit, the Ministers in Charge of Finance and the Governors of Central Banks from the Region held a virtual Extraordinary Session on April 21, 2020 on the COVID-19 situation.

“To address the COVID-19 Situation in the Region, ECOWAS had immediately made available financial support, in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic,” the statement read.

The ECOWAS Commission further said as of April 20, 2020, according to the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) data, the 15 member states recorded 5,474 confirmed cases, 1,567 recovered, 140 deaths, and 3,767 active cases.

“ECOWAS reaffirms its solidarity with member states and welcomes all the measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and care for the sick,” the statement also read.